Pastor Justin Thacker of Praise Assembly of God Church in Rumford instructs his daughter, Hannah, in a game at the River Valley Fourth of July celebration Thursday in Rumford. Every child participating received a prize. Bruce Farrin/Rumford Falls Times

Selena Cachu, 9, of Rumford hugs her 2-year-old brother, Dante Cachu, before entering her decorated bicycle in the bike parade at the River Valley Fourth of July celebration Thursday in Rumford. Bruce Farrin/Rumford Falls Times

RUMFORD — It was a hot Fourth of July celebration Thursday, topped with fireworks at Hosmer Field Complex.

During the day, children enjoyed a a bounce house, games run by Praise Assembly of God Church in Rumford and parades for baby carriages, wagons and decorated bikes.

Adults were entertained by musical performances from Andy St. Pierre, Tom LeClerc, Electric Chili and The Only Hope.

Nick Graham’s magic show and a dunk tank were other activities.

[email protected]

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
Rumford maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles