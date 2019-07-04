RUMFORD — It was a hot Fourth of July celebration Thursday, topped with fireworks at Hosmer Field Complex.

During the day, children enjoyed a a bounce house, games run by Praise Assembly of God Church in Rumford and parades for baby carriages, wagons and decorated bikes.

Adults were entertained by musical performances from Andy St. Pierre, Tom LeClerc, Electric Chili and The Only Hope.

Nick Graham’s magic show and a dunk tank were other activities.

