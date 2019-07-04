RUMFORD — Rumford Senior Citizens has relocated to Suite 208 in the River Valley Technology Center, 60 Lowell St.

President Marc Dupuis said volunteers continue to work on preparing the room, which will include a bingo machine. The group, which has more than 200 members, is looking for wooden rocking chairs in decent condition. They will be refinished if needed.

The group was at the former Peru Elementary School for five years.

On Monday, Rumford Senior Citizens will host an open house and ice cream social from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The board meets the third Wednesday of the month at 9 a.m. Membership meeting day is the fourth Wednesday of the month at 10 a.m.

For more information, call 364-7711.

[email protected]

