MECHANIC FALLS — Residents continue to call for the town to air the video from the controversial June 17 meeting at which Town Manager Zakk Maher was fired, but town officials say without Maher, they have not taken the time to figure out how to load the video for public viewing.

“What I do know is that we cannot or perhaps do not know much about the camera and how to load videos on the page,” said interim Town Manager Fred Collins, who, as code enforcement officer for the town, was asked by the council to fill in for Maher after the firing.

“I have not had any time to even think about that,” Collins said earlier this week. “I am sorry for that. I believe (interim Town Clerk Julie Ward) said that possibly someone could (do that) with permission from the town attorney — bring a thumb drive and download and retrieve the video.”

Some members of the community have asked to see the video from that meeting: Videos are usually downloaded to the town’s website after council meetings.

At the June 17 meeting, Maher was dismissed after an extended executive session by the council. The video would not include the closed-door executive session.

Since that meeting, Maher, through his attorney, Adam Lee, has contested the firing, saying the Town Council failed to follow procedures laid out in state law. It appears the council also failed to follow the town’s own charter. (See related story.)

