The City of Old Town, and the Old Town Public Library are pleased to announce the 2019 “Summer Concerts in the Park” series. Join us at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 11 to kick off the season with the 195th Army Band.

Performing for audiences around the world and in their own backyard in Maine, the 195th Army Band’s Concert Band is carrying on a proud tradition of military bands past and present by presenting free patriotic public performances. The 195th Concert Band has a performance repertoire ranging from military marches to significant wind band works, as well as performing compositions by area composers. The concert band maintains an active performance schedule, playing around the state at numerous military and civilian functions. The band is made up of 35 musicians who come from various backgrounds and hometowns across Maine and New Hampshire. For more information about the band, please visit the 195th Army Band Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/195thMaineArmyBand/

Bring your blankets and chairs and join us at the Riverfront Park at 6:30pm for an evening of great music. Please remember, Riverfront Park is a tobacco free zone. In the event of rain, the concert will take place at the Old Town Museum at 353 Main Street.

The 2019 summer concert series is hosted by The Old Town Public Library and sponsored by The City of Old Town, and the generous concert attendees who put their bills and coins in the donation jar each concert night. We thank you all for your support! Concerts will be held at Riverfront Park in Old Town at 6:30 pm, every Thursday evening from July 11 to August 15. For a complete list of this year’s performers, visit the library’s website at: http://old-town.lib.me.us.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: