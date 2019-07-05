Learn about wildlife in photo presentation

FREEPORT — Harpswell author Ed Robinson will be at the Freeport Community Library showing “The Wonder of Maine’s Wildlife,” a photo presentation featuring some of Maine’s iconic wildlife. There will also be animal calls and anecdotes from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 15.

Robinson’s book, “Nature Notes from Maine: River Otters, Moose, Skunks and More,” features hi-res photos and essays. Books will be available for purchase via cash or check. All proceeds will benefit the Harpswell Heritage Land Trust.

Robinson has been writing and speaking about the outdoors for years. He grew up in the Finger Lakes region of New York where he developed a love of the natural world. This love was nourished even more throughout years of global travel. He settled in Maine in 2007 and has been photographing and writing about Maine wildlife ever since.

The event is free and open to the public. For questions or directions to the library, call 207-865-3307 or visit freeportlibrary.com.

Rice named Andy County Teacher of Year

AUBURN — Edward Little High School teacher and Fine Arts Department chairman Shawn Rice is the recipient of the 2019 Androscoggin County Teacher of the Year Award.

Rice was nominated by seven current or former students and one parent. The purpose of the award is ” to honor and recognize excellence in teaching and highlight the importance and impact of the profession.”

For more information, visit https://mainedoenews.net/category/maine-teacher-of-the-year/, http://www.mainetoy.org/teachers/county/2019 or contact him at [email protected] or 207-713-4898.

Learn basket-making at Freeport library

FREEPORT — Rewild Maine returns this summer for basket-making at the Freeport Community Library. Learn how to weave a basket using pine needles from the Maine woods from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 16. The class is limited to 10 and sign-up is required.

The event is for age 8 and up. Adult supervision is required.

The event is free and open to the public. For questions or directions to the library, visit www.freeportlibrary.com or call 207-865-3307.

