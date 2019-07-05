PARIS — The 41st annual Founder’s Day to support the Hamlin Memorial Library and Museum in Paris, Maine, will be held Saturday, July 20.

The showpiece of the charity event is the Bahre Collection of antique and classic cars. The collection, housed at the birthplace of Hannibal Hamlin, Abraham Lincoln’s first vice president, is open once a year to the public at the Founder’s Day event.

The collection of over 50 vehicles includes one of the world’s finest assemblages of Packards. The Packard collection features Dietrich V-windshield body styles and LeBaron V-windshield body styles on the Packard 12 chassis for 1932-34, the one-off front-wheel-drive prototype sedan, a 1906 Model S touring car and other specialty Packards.

The collection highlights American classics such as Duesenbergs, V-16 Cadillac, Stutz, Graham-Paige and Auburn 12; foreign classics such as Delahaye, Isotta Fraschini, Hispano-Suiza, Mercedes-Benz and Alfa-Romeo; and an eclectic grouping of brass-era cars (including two electric cars), a Tucker, a Harley-Davidson and later-model sports cars. Along with the vehicles there is an antique doll and toy collection, horse-drawn carriages, player piano, old phonographs, table-top instruments and a jukebox.

Founder’s Day festivities include food, music, entertainment and a crafts fair. The charity event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday July 20, on the Paris Hill Green, rain or shine. Donations for admission to the Bahre Collection are $10 for adults and $2 for children 12 and under. All proceeds from admissions will support the Hamlin Memorial Library and Museum.

Information and directions to Founder’s Day are available from the Hamlin Memorial Library at 207-743-2980 and online at www.hamlin.lib.me.us. There are still a few spaces left for the craft fair. Crafters or artisans who would like to rent a space should call the library.

