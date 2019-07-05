LIVERMORE FALLS – Matthew James Houle, 32, of Livermore Falls, passed away unexpected on Friday, June 28, 2019, in a motorcycle accident in Turner. He was born May 23, 1987, in Lewiston, to Gerard Houle and Joyce Williams.

Matthew attended Leavitt High School and graduated in 2005. He enjoyed tinkering on his cars and motorcycles, riding his bike, taking care of his dogs and spending time with family and friends. Matthew had currently been working as a supervisor at Tambrands in Auburn. He will be remembered for his loving, thoughtful, easy going, and quiet nature.

Preceding him in death were his paternal grandparents, Bertrand and Lucille Houle.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Ashley Hinkley of Livermore Falls; his mother, Joyce Williams and husband, Arthur O’Conner, of Florida; father, Gerard Houle and wife, Deborah, of Lewiston; sister, Heather Carver of Florida; maternal grandparents, James and Nellie Williams of Auburn; two nieces; one nephew; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Services will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.thefortingroupauburn.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to The Fortin Group \ Plummer & Merrill Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 217 Turner St., Auburn, Maine, 783-8545.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that a donation in Matthew’s name be made to

Greater Androscoggin Human Society

55 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240

