Grade 12, high honors: Francesca Bardazzi, Kathryn Brayson, Ethan Carroll, Samuel Cartwright, Nhan Chau, Benjamin Cobo-Lewis, Avery Colligan-Wild, Madison Culina, Marius de Lannee, Daisy Drinkert, Theodore Erikson, Kell Fremouw, Bailey Gifford, Kwangmin Kim, Camille Kohtala, Dylan Madden, Nathan Manaker, Molly McCluskey, Elijah McGill, Lauren-Ashley Melanson, Abigail Morin, Joel Paul, Connor Robertson, Ryan Shorette, Sophia Silwal, Audrey Smith, Cameron Tower, Elias Veilleux, Brooklynne White and Claire Williamson; honors: Jakob Adams, Jordan Bagley, Ross Cobo-Lewis, Leah Costello, Lauren Cyr, Jayden Dana, Eric Elderkin, Carley Hartery, Ada Hepler, Scott Hunt, Taylor Lane, Jacob Long, Dang Nguyen, Noam Osher, Zivi Osher, Alissa Parker, Caelen Peterson, Britney Ramsdell, Roisin Rumsey, Maxwell Sennett, Eleanor Sockabasin, Heather Van Dolman, Chana Wingard and Li Wu.
Grade 11, high honors: Jacquelyn Babcock, Krista Bass, Itai Boss, Katherine Buetens, Maggie Coutts, Tucker Ellis, Apemesim Galipeau, Andrew Grindle, Kayin Jaksa, Iris Lee, Aarynn O’Brien, Katherine Owen, Jacob Pooler, Leah Ruck, Adrian Sockalexis, Patrick Tyne and Eva White; honors: Samuel Auxier, Jessamyn Babcock, Isabella Baker, Justin Bishop, Alexander Brown, Jackson Campbell, Benjamin Clancy, Christopher Clement, Cassidy Climo, Ella Cousineau, Willem Crane, Emma Fortier, George Grindle, Joshua January, Madeline LeClair, Samuel Martin, Quintin Mayhew, Joshua Mehok, Nolan Moore, Zachary Murdock, Leah Potter, Olivia Sherrick, Yuto Tsuchiya and Rachael Wingard.
Grade 10, high honors: Ryan Abedi, Chloe Bell-Smith Grenier, Molly Booth, Jason DeSisto, Zackary Dill, Anna Drinkert, Ana Neary, Zachary Needham, Marissa Pare, Sophie Poirier, Sutton Ratledge, Mary-Kate Smith, Zoe Swanson, Thomas Wheeler, Julia White, Amneh Wise and Clarice van Walsum; honors: Sierra Brown, Eli Ewer, William Farrell, Josephine Fernandes, Kieran Firkin, Erin Gerbi, Brynn Kenney, Olivia Ronco, Thorin Saucier, Atticus Scott, Marley Sharrow, Corbin Smith and Zahavah Winters.
Grade nine, high honors: Celia Buetens, Colby Farnsworth, Lillian Gurney, Noah Kreutz, Ashton Mabee, Andrew Melanson, Caitlin Moeykens, Luke O’Neil, Thomas Owen, Hannah Sinclair, Eleanor Tyne, Josephine Veilleux and Emerson Walston; honors: Javier Alicea-Santiago, Eleanore Allan-Rahill, Riley Auxier, Lauryn Brown, Constance Cadman, Chase Campbell, Ariana Cassinelli, Logan Dana, Khanh Dau, Thaddeus Fine, Rowen Fremouw, Adam Henderson, Madeline Howorth, Jillian Keresey, Hubert Khalil, Kyle McClellan, Jaidyn Morin, Julianna Morrison, Riley Murray, Kate O’Neill, Landen Parks, Colby Pawson, Angelina Pitt, Katie Ramsdell, Joseph Robertson, Sydney Ronco, Caleb Ryder, Brooklyn-Rose Sale, Aliya Sapiel, Connor Seymour, Brandon Smith, Jackson Van Dolman, Nora White and Garrison Zhu.
