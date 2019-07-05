Photo: Updated plans for Minot Community Day finalized
People met recently to update the plans for Minot Community Day. From left are Hester Gilpatric, Whitney King-Buker,Grace Martel, Brittany Hemond, Danielle Loring, James Allen, Jen Sawyer, Jessica Smith and George Buker. Minot Community Day will be held at Hemond’s MotoXPark, 695 Woodman Hill Road, with the Kids’ Bike Parade starting the event off at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20. Activities for all ages will follow, with lunch at noon. Activities will conclude at 3 p.m.