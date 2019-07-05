STANDISH — Once again, the Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road (Route 114), prepares to push the limits of community theater to new heights as it celebrates the 30th year of live theater and education in the community. On Thursday, July 11, the center will present the classic musical “Singing in the Rain,” which will include a rollicking dance number performed in the midst of an indoor rain storm.

Last week, after months of planning and designing, the cast of about 25 sat breathless in the theater as pumps whirred and water filled pipes high above the stage and suddenly rain began to fall indoors at a rate of 18 gallons a minute. The whole cast broke into applause as their expectations were finally met.

After months of exhausting rehearsal, they have mastered humorous dialogue, great musical numbers and impressive dance routines. “Singing in the Rain” will be performed for three weekends from July 11 through 28, at 7 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays.

Patrons sitting in the two front rows of each performance will be issued rain ponchos and warned that they will be sitting in the splash zone. Crews will take advantage of intermissions to clear the results of an indoor rain storm from the stage and prepare for the elaborate dance routines that follow.

Adult tickets are $19; seniors or students, $17; and VIP tickets, $25, including special parking, a signed poster, and a tour of the set and rain-making machine. A $2 discount is available by using the coupon code SAC30 when ordering tickets online before Tuesday, July 9.

Tickets are on sale at www.SchoolhouseArts.org.

