AUBURN — The Jeff Merrow Band will perform at Margaritas as part of the Summer Band Series. They will play from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 6, with no cover.

The band plays classic rock with a few blues twists to their covers and originals. Band members are: Jeff Merrow, guitar, keyboards, lead vocals; Steve Reny, drums; Chris Bailey, bass; and Mark Gunter, keyboads.

For more information, call Margaritas at 207-782-6036.

