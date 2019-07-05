AUBURN — The Jeff Merrow Band will perform at Margaritas as part of the Summer Band Series. They will play from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 6, with no cover.
The band plays classic rock with a few blues twists to their covers and originals. Band members are: Jeff Merrow, guitar, keyboards, lead vocals; Steve Reny, drums; Chris Bailey, bass; and Mark Gunter, keyboads.
For more information, call Margaritas at 207-782-6036.
