PORTLAND — The Androscoggin County Committee of the Maine Community Foundation has awarded $35,779 in grants to six nonprofits.

Area grant recipients include:

• Community Clinical Services, to organize and distribute donated shoes and clothing to community members who need them;

• John F. Murphy Homes Inc., to support phase one of a five-year project to create a Whiting Farm Community Garden and Trail Space; and

• Sustainable Livelihoods Relief Organization, to provide awareness and train immigrant parents to become certified foster care parents to keep immigrant children within their community.

The Androscoggin County Fund is a permanent endowment that supports projects and nonprofits that strengthen communities in the county. Applications go through the foundation’s Community Building Grant Program and are reviewed by a committee of local leaders. The next proposal deadline is Feb. 15, 2020. Application, guidelines and a list of recent grants can be found at www.mainecf.org.

The Androscoggin County Fund is built through donations from the community. For more information about the fund, contact Laura Lee, MaineCF senior program officer, at 1-877-700-6800 or [email protected]

