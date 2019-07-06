SABATTUS — Tommy’s Feral Feline Friends is looking for bottle donations. A bottle drive will be held from 8.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at Sabattus Street Self Storage, 1434 Sabattus St.

Tommy’s is in need of donations and is looking for the support of the communities in making the emergency fundraiser a huge success. All resources have been exhausted and Tommy’s needs help.

Ordinarily the drive is held with the annual yard sale, but lack of funding has left no other alternative but to host an emergency bottle drive.

All proceeds go to support the animals being for cared by Tommy’s Feral Feline Friends. In addition to bottle donations, monetary donations can be sent to Tommy’s Feral Feline Friends, P.O. Box 274, Greene, ME 04236.

For more information, contact Norm Blais at [email protected]

