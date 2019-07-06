Preservation group seeks nominations

YARMOUTH — The annual Maine Preservation Honor Awards celebrate excellence in historic preservation leadership, rehabilitation and craft. Since 1998, Maine Preservation has recognized historic preservation successes across Maine and the people that make them happen.

Anyone who know of a preservation project or a statewide preservation leader who deserves to be celebrated should submit a nomination. Submissions must be received by Friday, July 26.

Each year, the organization publishes a list of the Most Endangered Historic Places in Maine, both to focus statewide media attention on places in peril and to boost local efforts to protect them. Anyone concerned about a threatened historic place should submit a nomination by Wednesday, July 10 to mainepreservation.org | or call 207-847-3577.

College to host open house for potential students

AUBURN — Central Maine Community College (CMCC) will host an open house from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, for students interested in attending the college this fall. The informal event will include campus tours and information on admissions, financial aid and academic programs.

All students applying at the event will have the $20 application fee waived. Assistance will be provided in completing the admissions application and the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

The open house welcomes potential students of all ages, including the “nontraditional” student population. Nontraditional students are generally older students attending college for the first time or returning to college after an extended absence.

While an RSVP is not required, anyone interested in attending is encouraged to do so online at www.cmcc.edu. Light refreshments will be served. Call the Admissions Office at 207-755-5273 for more information.

Excelsior Grange elects year’s officers

POLAND —Excelsior Grange 5 held election of officers at its June 1 meeting as follows: Master, Steve Verrill; overseer, Clair Walker; chaplain, Byron Strout; steward, Scott Benson; assistant steward, James Walker; lady assistant steward, Kim Verrill; lecturer, Sue Verrill; secretary, Cynthia Maxwell; treasurer, Scott Benson; Flora, Barbara Strout; Ceres, Jean Benson; Pomona, Louise Roberts; and gatekeeper, Wendall Harris.

Library to host resume, interview workshop

FREEPORT — A free professional development workshop will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, July 12, at the Freeport Community Library. First Impressions Matter is a resume and interview workshop that offers current tools, resources and guidance to write an effective resume and to prepare for a successful interview. The two-hour workshop is offered through New Ventures Maine.

The workshop is free, but preregistration is required. There are three options for registering. The first is to go to bit.ly/classesnvme, click on the Freeport class and fill out the registration online. The second is calling New Ventures Maine at 207-799-5025 and ask for Sarah Hutchins; this is also the phone number to call for any questions. The third option is to go to the library and a staff person will help fill out the registration online when it is convenient to do so.

For questions or directions to the library, visit www.freeportlibrary.com or call 207-865-3307.

Learn about wildlife in photo presentation

FREEPORT — Harpswell author Ed Robinson will be at the Freeport Community Library showing “The Wonder of Maine’s Wildlife,” a photo presentation featuring some of Maine’s iconic wildlife. There will also be animal calls and anecdotes from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 15.

Robinson’s book, “Nature Notes from Maine: River Otters, Moose, Skunks and More,” features hi-res photos and essays. Books will be available for purchase via cash or check. All proceeds will benefit the Harpswell Heritage Land Trust.

Robinson has been writing and speaking about the outdoors for years. He grew up in the Finger Lakes region of New York where he developed a love of the natural world. This love was nourished even more throughout years of global travel. He settled in Maine in 2007 and has been photographing and writing about Maine wildlife ever since.

The event is free and open to the public. For questions or directions to the library, call 207-865-3307 or visit freeportlibrary.com.

