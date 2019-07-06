AUBURN — Jordan Payne Hay, an attorney with Auburn law firm Skelton Taintor & Abbott, recently completed the Maine State Bar Association’s Leadership Academy, the mission of which is to promote and encourage leadership and professionalism while building camaraderie.

A select group of attorneys, who have been in practice for at least two years but no more than 10 years and have demonstrated leadership potential, are identified by members of the Bar Association and selected for the biennial academy. Those chosen are provided programming designed to develop their leadership skills. The academy also gives the participants the opportunity to interact with leaders in the legal, business and government communities.

Hay’s practice at Skelton Taintor & Abbott includes employment law, civil rights, human resources support and intellectual property. She is licensed to practice in Maine and Massachusetts.

