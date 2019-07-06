LEWISTON – Dennis Gerard Paradis, 67, of Lewiston, passed away on July 3, 2019. A graduate of Edward Little High School, class of 1970, he was further educated at CMCC in the electrical field.

He served in the Army Reserve as an Army Medic and was honorably discharged in 1976. He enjoyed camping, cooking, wood working and spending time with his family.

He was predeceased by his parents, Paul and Geraldine Paradis; sister, Margaret and brother, Paul Paradis.

He is survived by his wife, Pamela Paradis; daughter and husband, Monica and Robert Moore; two grandchildren, Makayla and Kiara; brother, Charlie Paradis, brother, John and wife, Tamela Paradis, brother, Tom and wife, Melissa Paradis, sister, Ann Marie and husband, Kyle Knauf.

No services are planned.

