AUBURN – Larry John Thibeault, 67, of Auburn died suddenly but peacefully of a heart attack on Sunday June 23, 2019. He was born in Lewiston to John and Vivian Thibeault. He graduated Edward Little High School in 1970. Larry served in the Naval Reserve. He then acquired his real estate license, and worked at Spencer Realty, but made his career working 35-plus years and retiring from Bath Iron Works.

Larry had a witty sense of humor that brought laughter, and joy to everyone around him. His ability to remember every single joke he ever heard was outstanding, and he never was at a loss to have new jokes which brought laughter to his friends and family for many years. Larry loved golfing and the friendships he made in doing so. He had a deep interest in coin collecting that started his hobby in the 70s when he came across and old dime that had value, and led to his avid collecting and being involved in coin shows. In high school Larry played bass in “The Battle of the Bands” with his dear friends, Paul Rawson, Steve Roy, and Denny Breau, where they took home the gold.

Larry also loved yard sailing, and playing cards was a favorite dating back to the many games of Pinochle he played with his family. He loved sports and watching sporting events on television.

Larry loved all animals and especially his dog, Lexi and cats, Emma and Gunnar.

Larry is survived by his partner of 40-plus years, Linda Hill; a son, Andrew Thibeault; and his grandchildren, Joshua, Jacob, Alyssa, Jade, Emma, and Andrew David; his sisters, Diane Dube and her husband, Joseph Dube of Connecticut , Doris Huff of Kansas, and Jeannine Thibeault of Maine and fiancée Anthony Calabrese and their grandson, Eliel Simeon; nieces and nephews, Patricia Wood of Connecticut, Mona Dube of Connecticut, Amber and husband Greg Harthorne of Maine, Aaron Harvey and fiancee, Heidi of Maine, Bobby and wife, Amy Huff of Kansas; great-nieces and nephews, Ashley and husband, Shaun Bryant, Krystal and husband, Edgar Rodriguez, Paul, Lucas; great-great-nieces and nephews, Brandon, Brianna, Landon, Elio, Katy, Tera, Angelina, Lily and Julia.

Larry is predeceased by his parents John and Vivian Thibeault; his brother, Daniel Thibeault; his nephew, Patrick Dube and his nephew, Brian Huff.

Larry requested no funeral services, but in memory of Larry, donations may be made to the

Greater Androscoggin Humane Society

55 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240

(207) 783-2311

« Previous

filed under: