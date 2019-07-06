FARMINGTON – Lorraine E. Ouellette, 83, a resident of Livermore, passed away, Friday, July 5, 2019, at Sandy River Center in Farmington. She was born March 31, 1936 in Jay, the daughter of Roland LaPointe and Dorothy Driscoll. She attended Jay High School and later received her GED.

On July 7, 1956 at St. Rose of Lima Church in Jay, she married Laurier Ouellette of Livermore. They enjoyed 47 years together before his passing on July 19, 2003. Lorraine was a communicant of St. Rose of Lima Church. She enjoyed gardening, canning, country music and especially time spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her son, Gary Ouellette of Livermore, her daughter, Penny Laverdiere and husband, Bernard of Fayette, two grandchildren, Ryan Laverdiere and Courtney Armandi, four great-grandchildren, Eliza and Jonah Armandi, Olivia and Millie Laverdiere; and her sister, Carol Ann LaPointe of Jay.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband; sons, Lee and Dale Ouellette, her sisters, Florance Cronkite and Beverly Anderson.

Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. on Monday, July 8, at St. Rose of Lima Church, 1 Church Street, Jay, Maine. Visiting hours 5-7 p.m., on Sunday, July 7 at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, 445 Park Street, Livermore Falls, Maine

