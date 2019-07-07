CASCO — Lynn and Jim Bauer of Casco and Peg and Marty Folts of Rochester, N.Y., announce the engagement of their children, Caroline Bauer of Ocoee, Florida, and Todd Folts of Rochester, N.Y.

The future bride is a 2004 graduate of Hebron Academy and a 2008 graduate of the Florida Institute of Technology. She works as director of finance for Interstate Hotels and Resorts.

The future groom grew up in the Rochester area and works in the hospitality industry for Loews Hotels.

The wedding is planned for Feb. 8, 2020, on Sanibel Island, Florida.

