This week’s poem is by Robert Paul Allen of Orland.

Almost Home

By Robert Paul Allen

After last month’s cycle of chemo

he stopped returning calls from hospice.

The growing mass in his abdomen

pushes up against his belt

as he rolls his chair out onto the dock

jutting into the granite-bound lake.

Waves from a passing speedboat

crash over wooden slats

and spill into the water.

Passing boaters wave as if they were old friends

happy to see him out soaking up the sun.

Uncrossing his legs consumes all his breath.

He gulps at the air like a just landed fish,

then settles. Shadows lengthen.

A gathering cool supplants the sultry haze.

Dusk descends, boats return

to be moored into long rows

of white canvas berthing slips.

They float on the still flatness,

stepping stones to the unknown.

The setting sun turns the high clouds

a jarring pink, until the whiteness

is buried under shovelfuls of dark.

