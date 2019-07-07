NEW GLOUCESTER – Jerry Leon LeBlanc, 76, died July 5, 2019 at his home in New Gloucester with his wife at his side, from Chronic Lymphatic Leukemia for many years.

He was born Nov. 26, 1942, the son Leon and Rita Brillant LeBlanc, the oldest of seven children.

He married Marguerite Estes on Sept. 4, 1965 and they had 53 wonderful years.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Tuesday July 9, at Sacred Heart Church, 8 Sacred Heart Place, Auburn. Committal Rites will follow in Lower Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.wilsonfhllc.com

Memorial donations may be made to:

https://maine.wish.org

« Previous

filed under: