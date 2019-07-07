RANGELEY – Sharon “Sherry” (Knights) Connally, 67, died in an automobile accident Tuesday, July 2, 2019 in Rangeley.

Chapter One – Sherry entered this world on April 3, 1952, in Rochester, N.H., to parents Frank (predeceased) and Beverley Knights. Sherry is survived by her husband Gary Ouellette of Olympia, Wash., her brother, Larry Knights (wife, Jan); daughter, Lara Houle (husband, Denis), son, Luke Tarby (wife, Alissa), stepdaughter, Leah Bookter (husband, Andy); and five grandchildren, Camryn, Brayden, Caden, Larkin and Alder; as well as many aunts, uncles, nephews, cousins, and innumerable friends, all of whom are set to miss her dearly every day.

Chapter Two – Sherry graduated from Spaulding High School in Rochester N.H. in 1970 as valedictorian. She then proved her mettle as a true scholar when she graduated summa cum laude from The University of Vermont with a bachelor of arts degree. Her lifetime in the education profession ensued as she began her career at Exeter Junior High. Sherry’s devotion to her students, “her kids,” was only surpassed by the love she had for her own children and grandchildren. They never doubted that they were her paramount focus, imbuing them all with her joie de vivre. They will miss her dearly and continue to live their best possible lives every day in her memory.

Chapter Three – Next stop, Rangeley, where Sherry exerted her talent as a highly qualified educator for the bulk of her career, 24 years as a middle school teacher and a high school AP English instructor, and six years as Rangeley Lakes Regional School’s principal. Her intellectual pursuits continued unabated as she earned her Master of Education degree from the University of Maine, in 1993. She never faltered as an inspiration to her students and their own awaiting futures. She shared her love of the arts with Rangeley as a director, an actor, and a producer of plays and a variety of shows; however, there was no character she brought to the stage that was more colorful, gregarious, or indefinable as her own true self. Sherry was an indefatigable promoter and friend of the arts. Rangeley owes her a great deal of gratitude.

Chapter Four – Sherry’s personal pursuit as a scholar, and professional dedication as a constantly evolving student of life, hit its pinnacle when she earned her degree as a Doctor of Education (EdD) from the University of Phoenix, in 2010. Soon after, Sherry found love again with Gary Ouellette. She left the East Coast for the West Coast, joining the Tenino School District in Tenino, Washington, as a principal and then returning to her true love as a teacher. Gary and Sherry shared a deep affection for nature and for each other. Her myriad photos of flowers could fill vast mountain meadows. They provided one another the unsought musical notes to complete the songs of their life’s compositions.

Epilogue – Sharon “Sherry” Knights Connally’s story has no end. In the great hereafter may there be a piano to play, a TJ Maxx to invade, mountains to ski, yard sales to rummage, antiques to acquire, infinite books to read, and room enough for all of us to visit with our much-beloved Sherry when we meet again.

Public memorial services for Sherry will be held at the Rangeley Lakes Regional School, Mendolia Road, Rangeley on Wednesday, July 10 at 1 p.m., followed by a celebration of life reception at the Country Club Inn, 56 Country Club Road, Rangeley. All are welcome. In Washington, a celebration of life for Sherry will be held at the Tenino High School auditorium the week of September 8 for all who came to love her on the west coast. All are welcome.

Cremation care and memorial services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.

In lieu of flowers, the

family suggests that memorial donations be considered to the

Sharon Knights Connally Scholarship Fund

c/o Franklin Savings Bank

P.O. Box 650

Rangeley, ME 04970-0650

