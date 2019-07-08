DENMARK — The Denmark Arts Center will present Meditate to Create, a meditation masterclass, from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13.

Lisa Erickson of Migraine Magick will guide participants into perfect alignment so they can undergo a self-inspired nervous system recalibration and learn the precise feeling to intentionally create whatever they desire. Bring a comfortable mat and water bottle.

Erickson brings a fresh perspective to the ancient practice of meditation. A meditation guide with several years of experience, Erickson has studied under the tutelage of Yogi Mystics for the last 10 years. Her classes and teaching various methods of meditation is a technology and tool that can be used to achieve and sustain long-lasting peace. Erickson is the creator of a super-electrolyte spray-on migraine pain and tension transformer.

In the summer she is in Maine with her family, unplugging from wi-fi (mostly), and the rest of the time she is based on the bogs. In the fall, she gives her husband a hand during the cranberry harvest, in the summer weeding and always taking care of her four children.

She is influenced by metaphysical understandings and spiritually scientific techniques. Erickson holds a university degree from George Washington University and also comes with an extensive background in self-attunement and the healing arts. She is a Heartmath Global Coherence Ambassador and writes for the Huffington Post.

The Denmark Arts Center is at 50 West Main St. FMI or to purchase tickets, visit www.DenmarkArts.org or call the Denmark Arts Center box office at 207-452-2412.

