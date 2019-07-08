AUBURN – Charles W. “Charlie” Bailey, 84, of Mechanic Falls, died late Wednesday evening, July 3, 2019 at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn.

He was born on June 7, 1935, in Lewiston, the son of Earl and Helen (Wortly) Bailey, Sr. and attended Poland schools.

On June 6, 1953, he married Joanne E. Rowe in Poland. They made their home in Mechanic Falls as he worked as a truck driver.

For years he drove for Merrill Transport in Portland and later for Poland Spring from where he retired.

Charlie loved his work trucking and was meticulous in his care for not only his trucks and tinkering projects, but everything from his outward appearance to his lawn tractors.

He is survived by his three daughters, Jackie Bailey of Lewiston, Wanda Bickford and her husband, Bill of Poland, and Tammy Vallee and her husband, Jeff of Minot; four grandchildren, Kayla Damon of Mechanic Falls, Billy Bickford of Norway, Patrice Slocum of Pownal and Sophia Vallee of Minot; four great-grandchildren, Bailey, Connor, Madi, and Jackson; a brother, Richard Bailey of Texas. He was predeceased by his wife, Joanne on Dec. 13, 2001, siblings, Patty, Hazel, Doris, Paul and Earl Jr.

A graveside service for Charlie will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Mechanic Falls. Arrangements are in the care of the Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 26 W. Dwinal St., Mechanic Falls.

Condolences and tributes may be shared with his family at www.chandlerfunerals.com.

Gifts may be given in Charlie’s memory to:

Androscoggin Home

Care Hospice House

236 Stetson Rd.

Auburn, ME 04210

