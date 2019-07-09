LEWISTON — LPL Kids will host “Spark’s Art” in Callahan Hall at the Lewiston Public Library at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13. The event features wildlife rehabilitator Josh Sparks, who will show live animals and share animal rescue stories.
People may get their free ticket at the Children’s Desk. For more information, call the Children’s Desk at 207-513-3133 or visit [email protected]
