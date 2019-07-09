TEWKSBURY, Massachusetts — Mark Anthoine Sr., president/managing partner of BGA Financial in Lewiston and Portland, has been named to Covenant Health’s board of directors for a three-year term.

Anthoine has spent his entire career in financial services and employee benefits. He serves as board chair of St. Mary’s Health System, which includes St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center and St. Mary’s d’Youville Pavilion. He also serves on the board of directors for the Auburn-Lewiston YMCA and the Portland Diocesan School Board.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: