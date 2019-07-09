AUBURN – Alphee “Toots” Roy passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Androscoggin Hospice House. Born Feb. 24, 1939, he was the 10th of 13 children, of the late Adelard and Antonia Gauthier Roy.He attended Holy Family School, proudly received his GED from Lewiston High School, and lived life with good common sense and honesty. He worked as a shoe cutter and carpenter. In his youth, he enjoyed playing hockey between scuffles on the ice. He was honorably discharged from the Army Reserves in 1968 after 8 years of service. He loved doing projects, volunteering, and cheering on the JFM Navigators, family and friends. He was known as “Pepere Roy” by many.Al was a devoted family man and always the life of the party. He was a member of the Prince of Peace Parish.Al is survived by his wife of 58 years, Marie Mae; two daughters, Lisa and Donna, sons-in-law, Roger and David; his treasured grandchildren, Brandon, Kyle, Kayla, Christin, Thaine, Ethan, Paul and Aishwarya; and great-grandchildren, Wesley and Gabrielle; several siblings; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; and several siblings.Visitation will be held Thursday, July 11, 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Funeral Alternatives, 25 Tampa St., Lewiston. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, July 12, 11 a.m., Holy Family Church, 607 Sabattus St., Lewiston. Online condolences may be sent to www.funeralalternatives.net.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the JFM Navigators 560 Broad St.Auburn, ME 04210 or: Androscoggin Home Health/Hospice 15 Strawberry Ave. Lewiston, ME 04240

