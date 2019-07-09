LEWISTON —The St. Vincent dePaul Society, Prince of Peace Parish, awarded three $2,000 scholarships to area students who will attend college in the fall.

Olivia DuBois graduated from Edward Little High School and will major in business at Northeastern University. DuBois participated in the drama club for four years and in the show choir for her junior and senior years. In addition to her school activities, DuBois was active in the Habitat for Humanity organization and participated in the Dempsey Challenge. She also attended the Olympia Snowe Women’s Leadership Institute.

Hunter Steele graduated from Lewiston High School, and will study government and legal studies at Bowdoin College. His favorite sport in high school was lacrosse but Steele was also active in mock trial, student government, unified basketball and the math team. He also took a course called bridge physics, whereby he earned college credit for the class taken at Lewiston High. He was Museum L-A Youth Ambassador and tutored others at Lewiston High.

Vanessa Bussiere graduated from Saint Dominic Academy and plans to study architectural engineering at Worchester Polytechnic Institute. Bussiere participated in field hockey and robotics. She was secretary of the Key Club and volunteered at the Prince of Peace Parish Office. She also was a Saint Dom’s assistant chaplain, supporting through planning and encouraging student participation in retreats, service opportunities and campus prayer.

