WATERFORD — Agriculture & Conservation Family Day will be held Friday, July 19, at the Waterford Fairgrounds. From 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., visitors will see an array of exhibits for the whole family.

As part of the “Older Hands for Agriculture & Conservation History,” visit the Storyteller’s Cottage to hear older folks tell stories about growing up on farms and in rural areas.

At the new children’s area, kids 10 and under can visit “Little Hands for Forestry” and learn how to plant a tree, care for the tree as it grows, “harvest” the tree, load it into the peddle tractor and wagon and take it to the paper mill where they can unload their lumber and receive play money, which may be redeemed at the WoodShop Store for different items made from trees.

Stop by the “Little Hands for Agriculture” exhibit where children 10 and under will learn all about growing and marketing. Other places for children to visit include “Nature’s Gifts,” items scavenged from nature for all ages to touch and enjoy; “Down on the Farm,” a moveable tabletop farm sponsored and made by Hooker Family Farm in Oxford; and the forestry products display, where items made from wood are on display. New additions to this display are welcome.

At “Moon Journal” visitors will learn the names of all the full moons, and the “Sand Pail List” is a child’s version of the “Bucket List” that has many things every child (and child at heart) should get to do.

The Norway Police Department will be present to chat with the kids and allow them to explore the cruiser. Other exhibits available for the whole family include visits to the balsam sachet booth, fiber tent, blacksmith, oxen, draft horses, Old McDonald’s Farm and Norway/Paris Fish & Game. Expo 1 will include bee-keeping, Responsible Pet Care and others.

Activities will include the memory game, homemade ring toss, bubble gum blowing contest, corn toss and sack races as well as hula hoop, marbles, tic-tac-toe and making huge bubbles with Miss Linda.

The Agriculture & Conservation Family Day is open and free to all. Food and ice cream prepared by members of the fair will be available. The event is sponsored by Oxford County Soil & Water Conservation District in partnership with Waterford Fair.

For more information, call 207-744-3119 or email [email protected]

