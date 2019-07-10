DENMARK — The Denmark Arts Center, 50 West Main St., will present Julian Loida, a Boston-based percussionist, composer and producer, at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 13.

Loida’s musical curiosity and open-mindedness has propelled him toward a wide range of sounds, genres and artistic endeavors. He’s performed jazz, folk and classical, collaborating with dancers, visual artists, songwriters/composers and musicians of all stripes.

The thirst to participate in and experience this range of sounds is partly a product of Loida’s synesthesia. Music is a full-body experience for him, with sounds often invoking involuntary sensations of color, texture or even taste.

Loida often writes and arranges for his projects and ensembles, the Cuban/Brazilian band INÃ, jazz quintet Mojubá, chamber-folk band Night Tree, and his music has been featured in film. His interdisciplinary projects aim at breaking down artistic barriers. The evening-length solo project, “Recital of Dedications,” incorporates speech, visual media and music into a series of dedications to individuals and historical moments. In 2018, he released the album “Bach LIVE!,” featuring J.S. Bach’s music arranged for percussion. Loida’s upcoming 2019 release, “Wallflower,” marks his solo album debut, and also provides the clearest distillation of his voice as a composer to date.

Loida has toured internationally as a featured artist at Korrö, Sweden’s largest folk music festival, and played some of the most prestigious music festivals in the U.S. such as Spoleto, New World Festival, the Exit Zero jazz festival, Caramoor American Roots Festival and Round Top Music Festival. He has performed with groups such as Alarm Will Sound, the Callithumpian Consort and the Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the performance will start at 7. Concessions will be available. Tickets are $15 for adults; $12, seniors; and $8, under 18. To purchase tickets or find more information, visit www.DenmarkArts.org/events or call the Denmark Arts Center box office at 207-452-2412.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: