Lewiston VFW Post 9150 installs officers for 2019-2020
Lewiston Post 9150, VFW, recently held installation of officers for 2019-2020. Officers are, from left, front row: Al Landry, trustee, one year; Ronald Arneault, post commander; Bert Dutil, senior vice commander; back, Armand Bussiere, judge advocate; Maurice Fournier, trustee, three years; Arthur J. Roy, past state commander and installing officer; Donald Dube, post chaplain; Normand Bussiere, junior vice commander; Patrick Rossignol, trustee, two years. Not pictured is Terry Garvin, adjutant/quartermaster.