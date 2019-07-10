AUBURN – Larry Jewett Miles, born on August 1, 1957, and a longtime resident of Auburn, passed away suddenly on July 3, 2019, at Bolster Heights Residential Facility in Auburn.

Larry loved to walk in the Bolster Heights neighborhood and also enjoyed bowling, maintaining an active lifestyle until his passing.

Larry was predeceased by his father, Leroy Howard Miles, and his mother, Dorothea Jewett Miles, both of Norway, Maine; his brother Peter Miles of Hanson, Mass. and his brother Richard Miles of Albany, Ore. He is survived by his siblings, Gale (Louise) Miles of Clifton, Colo., Patricia Miles of Oxford, Maine, Stephen (Janet) Miles of Warrenton, Va., Karen (Allen) Corey of South Paris, Maine and Bill Miles of Fruita, Colo. Larry also had many nieces and nephews, all of whom dearly loved their Uncle Larry.

Friends and family are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories with the family at www.meaderandson.com.

Private graveside services will be held at the Maplewood Cemetery in Parsonsfield, Maine. Arrangements are under the direction of the MEADER & SON FUNERAL HOME, 3 Franklin St., Rumford, Maine.

