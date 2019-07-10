BRUNSWICK – William “Bill” C. Marstaller, 89, formerly of Livermore, went to be with the Lord on July 7, 2019. He was born in Durham on March 2, 1930, the son of David W. and Leola Jordan Marstaller. Bill was educated at the one room Soper School and the Crossman Corner School in Durham and graduated from Lisbon Falls High School in 1948. He received an honorable discharge from the United States Navy, was a self-employed pulpwood operator in the Durham area, employed by Berry Hill Orchard in Livermore, and worked at the Otis mill in Chisolm, retiring at age 66. He was active in church work all of his life, holding positions of deacon, Sunday school teacher, moderator, and as a member on various committees. He sang with the North Livermore Church Men’s Quartet for 35 years and sang for several years with the Dunedin (Florida) City Chorus. Bill took part in a work tour in Haiti in 1985. He also served as President of the American Baptist Men of Maine. Bill was a member of the Livermore Falls Historical Society and member and treasurer of the Canton Fish and Game Association. Bill enjoyed sports throughout his life. He played hockey throughout his high school years and played on the Lisbon Town Hockey Team. He was the first baseman for the Durham Red Sox baseball team. He loved the Red Sox and attended many games at Fenway. A highlight was seeing Ted Williams hit a home run on the final at bat of his career. Bill loved to hunt, fish, and metal detect. Among many artifacts found were several coins dated in the 1700s. Bill lived his final two years at Coastal Landing in Brunswick, enjoying making puzzles, singing in services, and telling stories to his newfound friends. William is survived by six children and their spouses, Norma and Ken Bryant of Center Barnstead, N.H., Rev. James and Myra of Naples, Jeffrey and Marianne of North Yarmouth, Jerry and Darlene of Hartford, Mark and Jane of Topsham, and Wayne and Deborah of New Gloucester, all in Maine. He is also survived by twelve grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.Bill was predeceased by Ruth, his wife of 63 years. A memorial service will be held at the North Livermore Baptist Church on Saturday, July 13. Visitation with the family will take place starting at 10 a.m. A memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. and will be followed by a reception in the fellowship hall. Please visit www.advantageportland.com to sign Bill’s guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family. If you are considering a gift in Bill’s memory, his wish was to fund a service project in Haiti. Gifts may be made to theBrunswick First Baptist Haiti Fund℅ Mark Marstaller, Treasurer27 Eider LaneTopsham, Maine 04086

