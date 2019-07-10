Museum L-A's shoe exhibit in the Bates Mill Complex in Lewiston. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
Ginny Marczak, left, of Auburn talks with her friend Helene St. Hilaire at Museum L-A in Lewiston’s Bates Mill Complex on Wednesday morning. They were visiting the shoes on display through the end of the year and recognized many styles that were made locally. They recognized several styles they once wore. St. Hilaire’s father worked in a shop that repaired machines that made shoe lasts. In the foreground is a ceramic shoe called “Sister Francis” created by North Carolina artist Marilyn G. Barr, which is part of a collection of ceramic shoes on display through mid-September. For more information about the museum’s hours and ongoing programs visit museumla.org.