LEWISTON — The Woman’s Hospital Association (WHA) Rotating Art Gallery at Central Maine Medical Center is displaying the paintings of Elaine “Adrienne” Lasky and Ulla Hansen.

Lasky graduated as an RN from CMMC in 1978, working there as a surgical nurse and as a psychiatric nurse for Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice. More recently as a hospice volunteer, she founded the Shawl Project for patients. She is a stained-glass artist who studied with Nel Bernard at Maine Art Glass Studio as well as studying painting at the Cultural Center of Port Charlotte, Florida, for a number of years, focusing on abstract art working with acrylics and alcohol inks.

Born during an air raid in while Denmark was under German occupation in World War II, Hansen came to painting later in life, though she watched her father, a hobby artist, paint when she was small. “I remember being fascinated by the names of the colors on his palette, burnt sienna and raw umber,” she said in describing her development as an artist. Frequent visits to Acadia National Park also give her inspiration, painting the carriage roads and stone bridges of the park. Her art has been on display in several galleries on Mt. Desert and in Western Maine.

The works on display may be purchased through the WHA Gift Shop located adjacent to the main lobby at Central Maine Medical Center. A percentage of sale proceeds benefits patients of CMMC.

