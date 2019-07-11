AUBURN — The city warns that both southbound lanes of Center Street in front of Dunkin Donuts are closed Thursday morning while crews repair a water main break.
Traffic has been reduced to one lane in each direction, which is expected to create significant delays in the area for most of the morning.
The city also has closed Spring Street from Court Street to Hannaford because of a water main break. Hannaford is still accessible.
Auburn police urge motorists to use caution in the areas.
