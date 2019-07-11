PARIS — The Oxford County Commission Monday, July 8, began moving forward with plans for filling space in the U.S. District Court building, which will be vacated once new courthouse construction is completed.

County Administrator Tom Winsor said the plan was to have the new building occupied by mid-December.

“There are a lot of rumors out there,” he said. “It would be helpful if you could make a decision sooner rather than later.”

The most likely candidate to occupy the space, he said, would be the county Emergency Management Agency.

The EMA office is currently located on the lower level of the building, said Executive Assistant Abby Shanor. Moving the agency upstairs would put it in closer proximity to the Regional Communication Center.

“EMA and RCC work together very closely,” she said.

He also suggested the possibility of having a large multipurpose meeting room which would be open to other departments for meetings.

Commissioners Steven Merrill and David Duguay authorized Winsor to investigate the cost of engineering and mechanical design plans in order for EMA to utilize the space.

Commissioner Timothy Turner was absent from the workshop meeting.

“It is very good foresight to begin to explore this,” Duguay said.

In other news, commissioners accepted letters of resignation from Deputy Christoper Davis, effective July 6, and dispatcher Tammy Maurer, effective July 31.

In his letter, Davis said he made the decision to retire after more than 20 years of full-time service in order to focus on his family and business.

Maurer cited personal reasons for her resignation.

