LOCKE MILLS — Locke Mills Union Church, Route 26, will host a breakfast of Belgium waffles, shortcake, homemade doughnuts and pies from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 13. There will be strawberries for sale as well.

DURHAM — There will be a bean supper from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at the Acacia Masonic Lodge, Route 136 across from River Park.

On the menu are baked beans, chop suey, hot dogs, potato salad, coleslaw, bread, pickles and homemade pies. Prices are $8 for adults, $3 for children ages 5-12, free for children under 5.

