LOCKE MILLS — Locke Mills Union Church, Route 26, will host a breakfast of Belgium waffles, shortcake, homemade doughnuts and pies from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 13. There will be strawberries for sale as well.
—
DURHAM — There will be a bean supper from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at the Acacia Masonic Lodge, Route 136 across from River Park.
On the menu are baked beans, chop suey, hot dogs, potato salad, coleslaw, bread, pickles and homemade pies. Prices are $8 for adults, $3 for children ages 5-12, free for children under 5.
-
National Sports
Jim Bouton, former pitcher, “Ball Four” author, dies at 80
-
Opinion
John Reeder: Questions that need answers
-
Opinion
Froma Harrop: Climate change has minor winners, big losers
-
Opinion
Cal Thomas: Rep. Justin Amash certainly not a ‘total loser’
-
Opinion
Tom Hart: Democrats to blame for crisis