POLAND — Denny Breau presents Maine’s Country Allstar Band from 8 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 12, at the Poland Spring Inn and Resort, 640 Main St.
Breau’s Maine Country Allstar Band features Malinda Liberty and Frank Coffin, one of Maine’s most beloved duos; one of LA’s premiere vocalists, Deb Morin; the Canadian chanteuse, Debbie Myers; the incomparable Ron Bouffard on the drums; and rounding out the band with his voice and key boards, the multi-talented Chris Fyfe.
Admission is $20. For tickets call 207-998-4351. Tickets will also be available at the door.
