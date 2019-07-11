Musician Denny Breau will present Maine Country Allstar Band at Poland Spring Inn and Resort on Friday night.

POLAND — Denny Breau presents Maine’s Country Allstar Band from 8 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 12, at the Poland Spring Inn and Resort, 640 Main St.

Breau’s Maine Country Allstar Band features Malinda Liberty and Frank Coffin, one of Maine’s most beloved duos; one of LA’s premiere vocalists, Deb Morin; the Canadian chanteuse, Debbie Myers; the incomparable Ron Bouffard on the drums; and rounding out the band with his voice and key boards, the multi-talented Chris Fyfe.

Vocalist Deb Morin

Admission is $20. For tickets call 207-998-4351. Tickets will also be available at the door.

Musical duo Frank Coffin and Malinda Liberty.

Vocalist and keyboardist Chris Fyfe

