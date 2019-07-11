PARIS — Kittens, kittens, everywhere.

Very soon Responsible Pet Care will be loaded with kittens that will need their forever homes. The shelter has experienced an abundance of spring kittens. Most of the kittens are living in foster homes until they are ready to be spayed or neutered.

As the kittens reach the age of 12 weeks they return to the shelter for their surgery and rabies vaccination. After that they are ready to go.

The adoption fee for a kitten is $149. The fee includes the spay or neuter surgery, vaccinations for distemper and rabies, testing for feline diseases, treatments for fleas and parasites. All you need to add is the love.

Please note: This kitten, Opal, may not be available at the time of print. But, there will be plenty more equally as cute.