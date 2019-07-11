LEWISTON — Musicians, religious and community members are invited to gather for a day focused on exploring the musical traditions of the Catholic Church. The Maine Sacred Music Conference will be held Friday, Aug. 9, at the Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul, 122 Ash St.

The conference will feature acclaimed performers known for their work nationally and internationally: Dr. Jennifer Donelson, associate professor and director of sacred music at St. Joseph Seminary in Yonkers, New York, and director of the Metropolitan Catholic Chorale in New York City; Leon Griesbach, former director of liturgical music at the Pontifical North American College in Rome, Italy; and Dr. Kevin Birch, music director at St. John Church in Bangor and faculty member at the University of Maine’s School of Performing Arts in Orono.

Session topics will include the Catholic Liturgical Tradition; Catholic Liturgical Elements; the Spirituality of Gregorian Chant; Introduction to the English Chant Settings of Fr. Samuel Weber, OSB; and Vocal Technique for Chant in English and Latin.

The conference will conclude with the celebration of a traditional Latin Mass at 4 p.m. Those who do not attend the conference are still welcome at the Mass, which will be celebrated by Fr. Kyle Doustou, pastor of the Parish of the Resurrection of the Lord in Old Town.

Lunch will be provided by the Holy Family Council 10019, Knights of Columbus. Registration will run from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m.

To preregister or for more information, contact Vaillancourt at [email protected] or 207-777-1200.

