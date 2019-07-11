Gov. Janet Mills is directing the Maine Department of Marine Resources to come up with an alternative to a federal plan to protect the endangered right whale from the state lobster industry, saying she won’t allow “foolish” regulations to make life harder for local fishermen.

“I stand with you and I will do everything I can as your Governor to protect your rights and your livelihoods and defend Maine’s lobster industry in the face of absurd federal overreach,” Mills wrote in a letter to the lobster industry Thursday.

Federal regulators have directed Maine to come up with a detailed plan to reduce the lobster industry’s threat to right whales by 60 percent by September. Federal regulators say entanglement in fishing gear and ship strikes are driving the whale’s decline, with just over 400 left.

In April, a group tasked with protecting the right whale that included state regulators and a few Maine fishermen agreed to meet that 60 percent risk reduction target by using weak rope toppers on buoy lines in deeper waters and reduce buoy lines overall by 50 percent.

Federal regulators agreed to leave the details of how Maine should reduce its buoy lines, which are the surface-to-seabed ropes that connect the traps that actually catch the lobster to the buoys that tell a fisherman where he or she placed their gear, up to individual states.

That is a tough call in Maine, with a 3,500 mile coastline and a diverse fishing fleet that has a different way of fishing in almost every port. Some want fishermen to set fewer traps, while others would prefer “trawling up,” or requiring more traps set on a sunken ground line for every one vertical buoy line. It is the vertical buoy line that poses the biggest entanglement threat to right whales.

But when it agreed to the federal plan in April, the Maine contingent reserved the right to change its mind once it had time to review how federal regulators had come up with that 60 percent risk reduction goal. Since then, Maine regulators and industry members have faulted the science behind the target.

In her letter to the industry, Mills picks up on that concern.

“There is a disturbing lack of evidence connecting the Maine lobster industry to recent right whale deaths,” Mills writes, citing news reports of six right whale deaths in Canada this year. “The Maine lobster fishery is not the primary problem for right whales.”

In the letter, Mills calls the 60 percent risk reduction target “foolish, unsupported and ill-advised.” Instead, she is directing DMR Commissioner Pat Keliher to come up with a new risk reduction target based on the industry’s actual risk to right whales.

Last year, Maine fishermen landed $485 million worth of lobster, or 119.6 million pounds, making it the state’s most valuable fishery. Economists have estimated the industry adds another $1 billion to the state economy, after the sales of lobster and lobster products are included.

This story will be updated.

