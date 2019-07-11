Photo: Oxford Hills Bridge Club raises $14,000 for Alzheimer’s Association
Winners of the first game held at the Oxford Hills bridge club on “The Longest Day” are pictured. Over $14,000 was raised for the Alzheimer’s Association. From left are Diana and Frank Ferland, Falmouth; Jerry Divinczo and Cliff Gordon, Burlington, Vermont; Tim Goodwin, Standish; BJ Cavicchi, Bridgton; Tom Goodwin, Lewiston; Steve Cavicchi, Bridgton; Paul Kahl, Westbrook; Judy Fenlason, Biddeford; Keith Sawyer, Buxton; and Bruce Fenlason, Biddeford.