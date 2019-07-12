AUBURN — Abigail Elise Hart is the 2019 winner of the Donald M. Gay Scholarship. Ranked eighth in her Edward Little graduating class of 205, Hart plans to major in journalism at Suffolk University in Boston beginning in September.

According to EL counselor Michael Dunn, journalism is a subject Hart has been fascinated by for years. “Her combination of curiosity and courage are gifts that she puts to good use in any adventure in which she is invested.”

In addition to her outstanding academic record at EL, Hart was involved in the arts, including the Drama Club, A Capella Choir, the Tri-M Honor Music Society, One-Act Team and the school newspaper, Eddies Echo. She also made room for plenty of sports participation, including four years on the swim team as well as soccer and lacrosse. Jennifer Groover, who leads the Lewiston-Auburn Community Little Theater Summer Theater Youth Camps, has high praise for Hart’s participation in the program.

A quote from Hart’s scholarship application essay reveals her lifelong commitment to writing when she wrote, “Journalists don’t make the most money and aren’t always comfortable with their financial situations but they are able to tell stories to the world.” Hart plans to participate in the a capella and drama programs at Suffolk.

Hart is the 20th Donald M. Gay Scholar and was awarded an $8,000 grant to become available at the beginning of her sophomore year. Gay was a beloved music director at Edward Little from 1944 to 1959. The scholarship recognizes an Edward Little senior who has made outstanding contributions to the arts programs at the school. The fund was founded in 2001 at the EL Class of 1951’s 50th reunion and since that time has been able to award $88,000 in scholarships. Planned to be in place in perpetuity as long as there is an Edward Little High School, the fund total stands at about $225,000.

