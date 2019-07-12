JAY — Back Woods Road, a highly energized acoustic band known for its tight harmonies, hard driving lead solos and crowd pleasing diversified choice of music, will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at French Falls Park, 28 French Falls Lane.

Bring chairs or a blanket for the lawn. A chicken barbecue will be held from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tickets for the meal must be purchased in advance and are available at the Jay Town Office or Otis Federal Credit Union.

Cost of tickets is $12 for half a chicken, choice of salad, dinner roll and dessert and $6 for two drumsticks, choice of salad, dinner roll and dessert.

