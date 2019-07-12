Taking a DNA test has become quite popular recently. What test should you take? What do the results mean? How can you use them to connect with family? Come to the Rangeley Public Library on Wednesday, July 24th, at 6:00 PM when B. J. Jamieson, genealogy reference specialist with the Maine State Library, will help you answer these questions. Please call 864-5529 or stop by the library to let us know you will be attending this free program.

