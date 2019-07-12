100 years ago: 1919

The Lewiston Chamber of Commerce, and citizens at large will oppose any attempt on the part of the Lewiston city council to modify the building as it pertains to the business section of the city. The matter will officially be taken up at the next meeting of the directors of the chamber, according to a statement by William B. Skelton, president of the Chamber.

50 years ago: 1969

The East Auburn Baptist Church will have a role in Auburn’s Centennial. A display of historical item will be exhibited at the July 20 service and Norman Rose, church clerk, will be in charge. A special feature of the display will be the first church record book which covers the years and will be temporarily removed for the Auburn observance. Other historical items connected with the church, its early members and former pastors will be included. Anyone having articles or photographs pertaining to the church or its early members and who is willing to loan them for the display, is urged to contact the church clerk. The East Auburn Baptist Church is the second oldest church organization in Auburn and the oldest Baptist group, in the city. It was organized on Feb. 17, 1807, as the Baptist Church of Minot, and became known as the Auburn Baptist Church of Auburn upon the separation of Auburn from the town of Minot As Auburn grew, the church name became East Auburn’s Baptist. A previous meeting house burned in March of 1968 was soon replaced with the present structure. Church members and friends who wish are being encouraged to attend the July 20 service in period costume. Several male members of the congregation are currently displaying impressive beards.

25 years ago: 1994

Volunteers are needed at the John F. Murphy Homes Inc., a group home to help residents become more involved in the home and the community. Volunteers take the residents to the movies, horseback riding, swimming at the YWCA, picnics at the parks and beaches and walks by the river, or the woods at the park. Arts and crafts are held during the evenings and on the weekends.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

