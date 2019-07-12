Bon Johnson will play at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Mixers in Sabattus. Bon Johnson is a new band in southern Maine, led by frontman Charlie Wing, and they play classic rock. There is no cover for the show.
Bangor band Dakota will play a blend of ’80s and ’90s rock beginning at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Mixers with no cover charge. Band members include Vinny Cormier, guitar/vocals; Dylan Cormier, guitar/vocals; Eric Rovito, keyboard/vocals; Ryan “Muh’Fuggin!’ Oakes, drums; Tim Tosh, bass; and Cody Allard, sound engineer. For more information, call 207-375-4188.