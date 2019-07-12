LEWISTON – Michael A. Lepine, 58, of Greene, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at CMMC. He was the beloved husband of Angela Consalvo-Lepine. Michael had three children, Karah Hagan Lepine, Scott Michael Lepine and Brianne Godin of Pawtucket, R.I.Born in Pawtucket, R.I., he was the son of the late Alfred J. and Yolande M. Lepine.Besides his wife and children, he is also survived by his brother, Albert and wife, Ingrid Lepine of Auburn, and his sister, Connie Barkeman Pearson, and husband, Richard Pearson. He was also loved and adored by his six loving grandchildren, Evan Wolfe, Ashton, Autumn and Tye Traverse, Marshall and Jonathan Lepine; one great-grandson, Kayden Wolfe; seven nieces and nephews; and an abundant number of great-nieces and nephews; family friends, past co-workers, his new found church family at Greene Christian Community, and many amazing healthcare workers at D’youville and CMMC where he spent many weeks and months in the past year and a half. Michael lived much of his life in Pawtucket, R.I., later moving to Massachusetts, New Hampshire and eventually making his permanent home in Greene. Growing up in Pawtucket, he loved cub scouts, roller skating at Bobbies Rollaway, played little league baseball, and youth football with the Darlington Braves. He attended St. Cecilia School and Goff Jr. High School in Pawtucket. He was a life-long friend to many and treasured his memories throughout his life. Lets not forget about his dedication and love for the New England Patriots as well! He began working at the age of 16 at a small jewelry manufacturing co. and then served as an EMT at Costigan Ambulance Company. Later he became a general manager at two different manufacturing companies in Massachusetts and later, New Hampshire. When moving to Maine, he worked for a short time at Shaw’s market in the deli. Everywhere he went, he made many friends, always adding joy and love to his circle of life.You are invited to offer your condolences and share fond memories with the family by visiting Michael’s guestbook at www.thefortingroupauburn.com.Michael will be waked at The Fortin Funeral Homes, 217 Turner St., Auburn on Saturday, July 13, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. A Christian service will be held immediately following at 4 p.m. Burial will be private.A service of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 217 Turner St., Auburn.

