CHESTERVILLE — The Penley Corner Church will be holding its annual Open House at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 14.

The church welcomes the Rev. Henry Cooper leading the service. The Rev. Cooper is associate pastor of the Fayette Baptist Church. Previously, he was a missionary pilot and field director with South America Mission in Bolivia.

Cooper and his wife, Vicki, live in Chesterville and enjoy floatplane flying, hiking and spending as much time as possible with their grandchildren.

filed under: